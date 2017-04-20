If 1 megaphone is loud, how about 10? Let's find out!

It's usually not a good idea to take science tips from "The Simpsons" main man Bart Simpson. Lisa Simpson, OK, probably, but Bart? You're more likely to end up in traction in Springfield Hospital than in any science journal.

But in a fun video posted Wednesday by YouTuber The Backyard Scientist, one of Bart's old pranks turns out to be pretty entertaining.

"I've always wondered what would happen if you lined up 10 megaphones in a row and yell into them, today I put that idea to the test!" the Scientist writes. When Bart did it, the experiment broke all the windows in Springfield -- and worse, all of Homer's beer.

Watch the video to see what happens when a Simpsons joke meets actual science -- and bring your noise-canceling headphones.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.