IE10 for Windows 7 inches closer

Microsoft is getting closer to delivering the final version of its Internet Explorer 10 browser for Windows 7.

In a recent private e-mail message to select testers, Microsoft officials said a recently delivered private test build will be the "last pre-RTW (release to Web/final) build of the browser that will be made available through Connect."

"While there is still no RTW date to announce at this time, please make sure you are filing prompt feedback if any issues are found," the note added.

The newest build was made available to select testers via Connect, Microsoft's product feedback/testing site, according to my contacts.

I asked Microsoft officials if this build or any subsequent test builds of IE10 for Windows 7 would be released to the public and was told the company had "nothing more to share at this time."

Microsoft released its most recently updated public preview of IE10 for Windows 7 in November 2012. That build included the new IE10 user interface. It was optimized for touch first and included improved security, performance and HTML5/CSS3 standards compliance, according to the Softies. The November 2012 build was the first new test build of IE10 for Windows 7 that testers received since mid-2011.

The November preview build of IE10 for Windows 7 was Version 10.0.9200.16438. The preview requires Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 installed in order to run.

IE10 is the browser that Microsoft has bundled with Windows 8 and Windows RT.

This story originally appeared at ZDNet under the headline "Microsoft inches closer to delivering Internet Explorer 10 for Windows 7."