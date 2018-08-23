Idris Elba says he won't be the next James Bond

British actor Idris Elba left James Bond fans shaken and stirred with just one two-letter word on Wednesday.

The actor was attending the premiere of his directorial debut, Yardie, when a reporter for Good Morning Britain asked Elba if she was looking at the next James Bond.

Elba's response? "No."

The answer came on the heels of several weeks of rumors that Elba, 45, would indeed be named the next James Bond, after current actor Daniel Craig completes the next film. Elba himself stoked the fire on Aug. 12, tweeting a twist on Bond's famous "Bond. James Bond." line.

Don't be too bummed out, Elba-as-Bond dreamers. Sure, the actor could be saying he won't play the role, but he could also be saying he hasn't yet signed anything, or that Craig is still the current and next Bond, since he has one film remaining. Or maybe he just wanted to get in practice as a good super-spy, and believes in keeping one's big plans secret.

Or maybe he's just telling the truth.