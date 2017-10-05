ICYMI: The national anthem of Bulgaria is 'Despacito'

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The real national anthem of Bulgaria is actually Mila Rodino, but you wouldn't know that if you asked Siri.

Reddit user wandreylust caught this amazing error on Facebook and had to give it a try. As of this writing if you ask Siri, "What is the national anthem of Bulgaria?" what you'll get is the result you see here. I've checked the Wikipedia for Bulgaria and it doesn't mention it there. When I put the same question in Google, it tells me the correct answer of "Mila Rondino." It's also not listed on the page for "Despacito."

Despacito, of course, is the most streamed song of all time, but it's a track by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

So where is Siri getting this information?

Watch a GIF of Siri in action below: