IBM, Caldera raise Linux stakes

Linux continues its upward mobility as major computing companies throw their weight behind the operating system with investments and deals.
"The next generation of e-business will see customers increasingly demand open standards for interoperability across disparate platforms."
- Sam Palmisano, head of server group, IBM
IBM plans pressure Linux companies
IBM's increasing fondness for Linux raises the prospect that its vast services business could encroach on the turf of smaller Linux companies.
Caldera gets $30 million infusion from Sun, others
IBM pins hardware plans on Linux
Linux Today cofounder launches new site
