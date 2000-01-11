IBM, Caldera raise Linux stakes

Caldera gets $30 million infusion from Sun, others

In the latest example of the uninhibited flow of money toward all things Linux, the software company receives a strategic investment from a group of major computing companies.

IBM pins hardware plans on Linux

update Big Blue will announce new steps to make Linux a centerpiece of its computer hardware strategy, in what amounts to the biggest embrace of the alternative operating system by a major computer maker to date.

Linux Today cofounder launches new site

Dave Whitinger fires up Linsight, which currently features a searchable schedule of Linux-related events and a summary of what Linux training and certification programs are available.