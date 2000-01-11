CNET también está disponible en español.

IBM, Caldera raise Linux stakes

Linux continues its upward mobility as major computing companies throw their weight behind the operating system with investments and deals.

 

  roundup 

"The next generation of e-business will see customers increasingly demand open standards for interoperability across disparate platforms."

- Sam Palmisano, head of server group, IBM

 
IBM plans pressure Linux companies
IBM's increasing fondness for Linux raises the prospect that its vast services business could encroach on the turf of smaller Linux companies.

Caldera gets $30 million infusion from Sun, others
In the latest example of the uninhibited flow of money toward all things Linux, the software company receives a strategic investment from a group of major computing companies.

IBM pins hardware plans on Linux
update Big Blue will announce new steps to make Linux a centerpiece of its computer hardware strategy, in what amounts to the biggest embrace of the alternative operating system by a major computer maker to date.

Linux Today cofounder launches new site
Dave Whitinger fires up Linsight, which currently features a searchable schedule of Linux-related events and a summary of what Linux training and certification programs are available.

