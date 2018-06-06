I tried CoolerMaster's awesome unnamed game pod chair prototype

I'm terribly lazy, and a gaming chair that I can snuggle into and play for hours is probably not what the doctor ordered.
But that's why CoolerMaster's unnamed prototype is the one for me. You don't need a table as it comes built in, and you can adjust how much to recline at the flick of a button. Snuggle into the comfortable leather seat, put on your headphones, reach out your hands and just game.
It's not perfect though -- as you recline, the monitor, table and arm rests don't quite adjust with you, so you'll soon find your legs pressed against the table uncomfortably.
A CoolerMaster rep could not confirm when this will be available or what it will be called, except for a vague "game pod," which if you think about it, doesn't make sense, as it's not really a pod. Pricing was also not revealed, but likely not cheap.
The same rep added that there's still more work to be done -- currently the attached PC sits on a table behind the chair, perhaps there will be a way to mount it properly in future versions. Fans could also be added to keep you cool as you game. I won't be surprised if they also add speakers on the sides.
I'm guessing this could also be great for VR games that don't require much movement -- heck this could be how we enter the Matrix in the future.
