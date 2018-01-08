Why can't all wireless gaming headsets be this comfortable?

Sean Hollister/CNET

I'll let you in on a little secret: I've been quietly testing nearly every wireless gaming headset on the market for a future CNET story.

Not one of them is as comfortable as the new HyperX Cloud Flight. And between the cushy memory foam earcups, the rich audio and the category-leading 30 hours of battery life, I could literally wear it all day.

That's pretty impressive considering the $160 (roughly £120 or AU$205) Cloud Flight is the company's first wireless headset. Then again, HyperX has developed quite the reputation for comfy headphones.

Sean Hollister/CNET

I've spent a little over a week using the PC- and PS4-compatible Cloud Flight as my daily driver, and it's not perfect. It doesn't have quite the stellar wireless range of, say, the Logitech G533, and I'll take a flip-up or retractable microphone over the Cloud Flight's detachable mic any day.

But the ergonomics -- including a large, smooth volume dial and mute button that are easy to find by touch -- make it tough to beat.

And that particular Logitech headset doesn't have a 3.5mm headset jack to plug into phones and Xbox controllers, either. The Cloud Flight does.

I'm not quite done testing it against the entirety of the competition yet. But it might well be my next gaming headset.

