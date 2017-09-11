Hurricane Irma forces adorable Florida flamingo evacuation

There's a lot of scenes of wind and water and increasing devastation coming out of Florida on Sunday. But amid all the chaos of Hurricane Irma, there was at least one moment of cuteness at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay.

WATCH: This is what it looks like when you have to evacuate flamingos at @BuschGardens because of Hurricane #Irma. A post shared by CBS This Morning (@cbsthismorning) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The theme park lined up a number of its flamingos two by two and the pretty pink birds complied better than many groups of humans probably would as they were marched to a designated room where they'll ride out the storm.

The avian evacuation isn't exactly a first. Back when Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992, a similar group of flamingos sheltered in place in a zoo bathroom.

Remember to take care of yourself in the face of what could be an unprecedented storm and mind all evacuation orders, whether they're coming from your local government or zookeeper.

