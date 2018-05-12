Hulu won't save save Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Enlarge Image Fox

Will anyone answer the 911 call and save beloved police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Though fans flooded Twitter with pleas for another network to rescue the TV comedy after news hit Fox cancelled it after five seasons, streaming service Hulu isn't taking the show, TV Line reported on Friday.

Fans expressed hope Hulu would save Brooklyn Nine-Nine like it did another fan-favorite previously canceled by Fox, The Mindy Project.

While Hulu decided to not pick up the cancelled comedy, TBS could be another contender. TBS picked up off-network rights to syndicate the comedy back in December.

TBS is also "overseen by Kevin Reilly, who had developed and picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine while running Fox and is a big fan of the show," Deadline noted on Thursday.

The show stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. It isn't just hilarious, it also tackles important topics such as racial profiling, sexuality and gun violence in the US.

Neither Fox nor Hulu immediately responded to a request for a comment.

And the fans are keeping hope alive on Twitter, with even more tweets to get the word out that the show that ran five seasons is worth saving. Here's what film director Guillermo del Toro has to say about the series via Twitter on Friday.