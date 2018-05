This morning, frustrated Grey's Anatomy fans (and others, of course) took to Hulu's Twitter feed to ask why they were getting this error:

Seriously every single show I watch. Even greys anatomy. #soannoyed and I even pay you guys 14 a month for this? 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/EzdAJTlb7n — Andrea (@andie_j95) May 11, 2018

Hulu support jumped in with:

We are aware of an ongoing technical issue that is impacting playback this morning. Our teams are investigating this with a high priority, and we will be updating this thread accordingly. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) May 11, 2018

However, it also looks like it's regional:

So if you're not in a red zone, yay for you!

Otherwise, stay tuned and don't panic.