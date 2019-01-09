Hulu crosses 25 million members (meaning more people watch TV on Hulu than Comcast)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu surpassed 25 million total subscribers across all products in 2018, the company said Tuesday, an 8 million increase from a year earlier.

Like all other subscription streaming video services, that still leaves a big gap behind world leader Netflix, which had 137 million members worldwide at the end of September. But Hulu noted its 25 million milestone means it has more video customers than even the biggest cable company in the US, Comcast. The cable giant, which is incidentally one of Hulu's parents, had 21 million residential TV customers at the end of September.

(Awkward...)

Though smaller than Netfix, Hulu was one of the vanguards of streaming television. As Netflix secured itself as dominant streaming subscription, Hulu has been grappling with a crowd of rivals to be one of the other services most consumers sign up for. That competition is set to only grow, with traditional Hollywood giants like Disney, Time Warner and other launch their own versions of Netflix to launch this year.

In its end-of-year recap, Hulu said it is the only service of its kind that has full seasons of 80 percent of the shows that were nominated for Emmys last year. And people are binge watching there, too. For Hulu's top 100 shows, more than half of all viewing sessions were for three or more episodes of the same series.

Among the other stats, Hulu said average time spent per subscriber each month increased 20 percent last year, and it said viewers who subscribe to both its on-demand service and its live-TV offering spend half of their time watching that on-demand or recorded programming. Hulu said it leaned in to that behavior by investing "significantly" in exclusive programming and improving its streaming technology. It reduced buffering by 90 percent, it said.

Its advertising revenue hit a new high of $1.5 billion this year, up more than 45 percent. The median age of a Hulu viewer is 32, and the average annual household income was $93,000.

