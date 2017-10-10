Streaming service Hulu is expanding its original programming into the growing field of esports. According to a Hulu press release, its partner will be ESL, one of the largest esports leagues, which offers competitions in games like Counter-Strike, DOTA 2 and Overwatch.

The new shows will cover sports-talk content, behind-the-scenes documentaries and game highlights. In its press release, Hulu quotes Lisa Holme, Vice President of Content Acquisition:

"Esports is one of the fastest growing areas of media and entertainment, and, through this first-of-its-kind deal with ESL, we can now bring the popular world of esports to Hulu...We know our viewers, especially those watching Hulu on consoles, are hungry for this type of content – so we're excited to offer it on Hulu for the first time."

