Hugo Barra joins Facebook to lead VR team

Facebook's VR team just got a new boss, and it's former Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra.

The former global lead of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had announced his departure earlier this week to return to Silicon Valley and he appears to have quickly found an exciting new gig.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement Wednesday in a Facebook post, citing Barra's track record in Google and Xiaomi.

"I've known Hugo for a long time, starting when he helped develop the Android operating system, to the last few years he's worked at Xiaomi in Beijing bringing innovative devices to millions of people," Zuckerberg said.

"Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before. Hugo is going to help build that future, and I'm looking forward to having him on our team."

On his end, Barra added that he's excited for the move, and that he's looking forward to "building the future of immersive technology" in a separate Facebook post.

The move will see Barra overseeing all of Facebook's VR efforts, which includes the Occulus team.