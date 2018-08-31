Huawei's Kirin 980 chip lets us glimpse the potential power of the Mate 20 Pro

Katie Collins/CNET

For many years, Europe's biggest electronics show, IFA, was the place Huawei chose to unveil a new Mate, the biggest of its flagship phones. That's not the case in 2018 -- we don't expect to see the Mate 20 Pro, the latest phone in the series, until the fourth quarter.

But to whet our appetites, Huawei did give us a preview of what's widely expected to power the device. On Friday at the Berlin trade show it showed off the Kirin 980, its homegrown phone chip that's an answer to Apple's own-brand A series chipsets and Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, which are the preferred chipsets of most Android phone manufacturers.

The Kirin 980 is significant because it's the first commercially available 7-nanometer system on a chip (SoC). Huawei is well ahead of the game in this respect -- the first 7nm chips weren't expected to make an appearance until 2019 at the earliest.

The main features of the chip that push it past the previous generation are improved overall performance, more efficient power consumption and better capacity for powering AI. For example, the chip can support real-time video recognition as well as still image recognition.

The chip's eight cores are used flexibly, depending on the demands of the device. Four small cores handle power management, two medium cores provide long-lasting performance and two large cores will turbo-boost a phone and kick in when the most demanding gaming applications are in use.

We'll hopefully see the Kirin 980 in action when the Mate 20 Pro debuts in October. Other rumors about the Mate 20 Pro suggest it could have a 6.9-inch screen, making it more the size of a small tablet than a conventional phone. If that's on the large side for you, Huawei does have a flagship alternative, the P20, which it released earlier this year and which is a more manageable 6.1 inches.

