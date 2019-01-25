Huawei will reveal foldable phone with 5G in February

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Huawei's CEO has confirmed that we'll see a foldable 5G phone from the company at Mobile World Congress in February.

Richard Yu, the Chinese company's boss, announced the launch in the closing moments of a pre-MWC 2019 briefing in Beijing.

"We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world's first 5G smartphone with foldable screen," he said.

Foldable phones are poised to become the next big thing in the wireless world. Much of the attention has gone to Samsung, which has promised a bendable device for the first half of 2019, after briefly teasing it in November. And just this week, Xiaomi showed off a "double folding" phone.

Huawei may have raised the stakes somewhat by teasing 5G capabilities for its phone. This year will mark the first big deployment of the high-speed, next-generation networking technology, and phones designed for it.

Yu said the device will run on Huawei's Kirin 980 processor (also found in its Mate 20 Pro and Honor View 20) and will include the new 5G-enabling Balong 5000 modem.

He had previously confirmed Huawei's 5G foldable phone at a launch event for its Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro phones, a report said in October, following on from rumors in April.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

MWC 2019 is happening in Barcelona from Feb. 25 to 28. As always, CNET will be reporting from the show.

Samsung -- which Huawei reportedly hopes to overtake as the world's No. 1 smartphone seller by the end of 2020 -- may reveal its first foldable phone at its Feb. 20 Unpacked event.