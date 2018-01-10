There are two problems with wireless routers at home. The first is getting seamless coverage -- there are always blind spots. The second is that the further you get from the access point, the slower your connection speeds. Mesh network systems, in which devices on the network can talk to each other, have addressed both of these issues by blanketing your home with multiple satellite access points.

A new contender in this market is Huawei, one of the world's biggest suppliers of networking infrastructure equipment. It got up on stage at CES 2018 to announce its humble offering, a hybrid 5G-powerline Wi-Fi system called the Huawei WiFi Q2. It pairs base units and satellite repeaters that plug into an ordinary wall outlet.

Huawei will sell the base units and repeaters in sets. A three-pack of base units will cover five to seven rooms in your home (think kitchen, living room, bedrooms...), and a base unit and two satellites will supply Wi-Fi to four or five rooms. If you've got a smaller place, like an apartment, the smallest grouping of one base and one satellite should suffice.

The Huawei WiFi Q2 is $349.99 for three bases, or $219.99 for one base plus two satellites.

We'll update this when Huawei reveals when the units will hit the market -- that could help make or break the WiFi Q2's appeal compared to other options out there.

More Huawei WiFi Q2 details

Defaults to 5GHz network

Supports up to 16 hotspots

Dedicated channel for internet-of-things connections



Hybrid network: 5G mesh Wi-Fi plus powerline

Seamless roaming, faster switching at 100ms, on 802.11v protocol

