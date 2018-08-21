Huawei tried to pass off DSLR photo as smartphone selfie in new ad

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti

If the selfie in Huawei's latest Nova 3i ad looks too good to be true, that's because it is.

In the commercial, we see several shots presumably taken by the phone's front-facing camera, including one where a woman is putting on makeup and a man holds out the phone to take a selfie.

But a behind-the-scenes photo posted by Sarah Elshamy, an actress in the ad by Huawei Mobile Egypt, reveals a DSLR actually took the photo. Reddit user AbdullahSab3 pointed this out in a post on Monday. The actress has since deleted the picture.

AbdullahSab3 via Reddit

Huawei told CNET that a disclaimer at the end of the video outlines the images and content shown "are for reference only."

The Arabic text translates to: "Product characteristics and actual specifications may vary (including but not limited to appearance, color, size), as well as actual presentation contents (including but not limited to backgrounds, user interface, and controls)."

This isn't the first time Huawei has passed off a DSLR shot for a phone picture. Android Police points out that in 2016, the company used a $4,500 Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera to take photos allegedly shot by a P9.