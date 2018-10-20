Huawei plans to pack 5G into its foldable phone, says report

Chinese technology giant Huawei rolled out a bundle o' products this week at alongside the launch of its Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro phones. In interviews during the launch event, CEO Richard Yu reportedly confirmed the company is working on a foldable phone that will also sport 5G.

"We are working on foldable phones. Foldable 5G phones," Yu said, according to a report in Digital Trends. He didn't provide any details beyond that, according to the report.

It's no secret that Huawei and Samsung are working on foldable phones, rumored to arrive in 2019, or that globally the telecomm industry is racing to roll out 5G for 2019, but it's the first time the two buzzworthy technologies have been linked in Huawei's plans.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.