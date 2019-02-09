Huawei P30 Pro might have four rear cameras and launch in March

Spigen

Last year, the Huawei P20 Pro and its triple rear cameras stole the show from other photo heavy hitters like the Google Pixel 2 and iPhone X. And while there are rumors that the 2019 iPhone and the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus will have 3 rear cameras, it seems Huawei isn't one to be outdone. A photo of a case for the unreleased Huawei P30 Pro shows the phone with 4 rear cameras. This could be a case of Huawei literally one-upping Samsung and Apple.

As reported by Android Authority, phone case maker Spigen published photos of the Huawei P30 Pro sporting a clear plastic case. The case has a cutout for a camera bump with four rear cameras stacked vertically. Another photo on the site, shows the front of the phone which has a notched display. The notch looks like a half-circle with curved edges.

Four rear cameras is terribly exciting but what could they all be used for? For that, we'll have to wait for the Huawei P30 Pro to be released which might not be that long. According to Tech Radar, the Polish website Telix says that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will launch at the end of March at an event in Paris. This is obviously after Mobile World Congress (MWC) which is at the end of February.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request to comment.