The best example of the new "notch" design sweeping phones comes from one of Apple's biggest rivals.

The iPhone X, Essential Phone and now the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro all carry a screen notch, a cut-out on the phone's face where the front-facing camera and other sensors live. The notch visibly leaps out of what is otherwise an all-screen phone face.

Critics feared that the notch would disrupt the all-screen aesthetics, or that it would take a chunk out of full-screen movies and apps. (We've found that it rarely gets in the way on the iPhone X.) Meanwhile, many ding any Android phone that has one as "an iPhone X clone."

Like it or not, notched-screen designs are coming up big., Even Google, whose Android software runs 80 percent of the world's phones, has added notch support to its future software release, called Android P.

Huawei, however, has come up with its own way to deal with the notch. On the just-unveiled P20 and P20 Pro, it's on by default. But you can quickly and oh-so-easily hop into the Display settings to toggle the notch off. It's that simple.

When you do turn it off, the area to the left and right of the notch goes black, making the bezels look larger and the footprint of digitized screen look smaller.

On the preproduction unit we saw, the un-notched top of the Huawei P20 looked like a sharp, straight line, while the the bottom of the screen had more subtly curved corners. It's a little thing, but one Huawei will hopefully match by the time the production units roll around.

The more important point is how easy it can be to make a notch the owner's choice. Poof. Notch anxiety, gone.

Perhaps that's exactly what's in store for the upcoming LG G7 as well. Rumors suggest two models: one with a screen notch and one without. After seeing Huawei's P20 phones, it seems just as likely that you'll get to choose your layout on the LG G7.

And if we didn't have a notch, then what?

That isn't to say that a notched screen is completely consequence-free.

On the iPhone X, the wings to either side of the notch get put to good use showing you the time, your battery life, and signal strength. But that also means there's less room at the very top of the phone to show you all your icons -- you have to pull the "shade" down to get to more detail on notifications (left) or Control Panel (right). That's the design trade-off.

So why even have it in the first place? The notch is about giving you the illusion that the screen stretches all the way up to the phone's top edge. In today's climate, all-screen phones with very skinny bezels are a marketing must.

While notches have all the momentum, a different Chinese brand has arrived at a creative, notchless solution. Vivo's Apex phone is a concept device with a nearly full-screen face and no notch at all. Instead, its camera pops up out of a hidden housing when you want to take a photo.

It's a wacky idea, but hey, no notch. Me, I think Huawei's on-again, off-again option is easy to implement and makes a lot of sense for anti-notch holdouts.

