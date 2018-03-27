The world's third largest phone maker is about to unleash its latest device, widely expected to be the Huawei P20. In fact, we could see a total of three new devices when the Chinese company takes off the wraps: the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite.

While the Huawei P20 will be the main flagship, the P20 Pro is said to get some boosted specs and a triple lens camera, while the P20 Lite may come at a lower price point. All three phones are rumored to come with an iPhone X-style notch.

Huawei's event takes place in Paris at 3 p.m. CEST. You'll be able to livestream the event online by clicking this link or through the embedded video below:

Huawei needs its next handsets to make an impression. Blowback from the US government over security concerns with Huawei products, especially its networking infrastructure equipment, has caused US carriers and major retailer BestBuy to yank their support. Australia has also blocked Huawei from working on its national broadband network. The company says that despite the turmoil, it has "earned the trust of our partners across the global value chain," according to a Huawei spokesman.

March 27 is a popular day for tech companies to unveil new products. Apple is also hosting an event in Chicago that centers on education, and rumors say it may unveil a new lower cost iPad. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S at an event in Shanghai, which you can watch live here.

CNET will be cover everything Huawei announces on March 27, so stay tuned. In the US the event starts at 6 a.m. PT or 9 a.m. ET. In the UK that's 2 p.m. GMT. In Australia that's 12 a.m. AEDT on March 28.

Article updated at 2:38 p.m. PT: Corrected time zone math.