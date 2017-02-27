Huawei on Sunday unveiled its new flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are equipped with fast octa-core processors, dual-cameras, big batteries and more.
You can read CNET's first impression on the Huawei P10 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with some of the best phones on the market. The list includes the Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel and OnePlus 3T.
Specs compared to similar phones
|
|Huawei P10
|Huawei P10 Plus
|Apple iPhone 7
|Google Pixel
|OnePlus 3T
|Display size, resolution
|5.1-inch; 1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560 x 1,440 pixels
|4.7-inch; 1334x750 pixels
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|431ppi
|534ppi
|326 ppi
|441 ppi
|401ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.72x2.7x0.27-inches
|6.04x2.92x0.27-inches
|5.44x2.64x0.28-inches
|5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest)
|6.01x2.94x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|145.3x69.3x6.98mm
|153.5x74.2x6.98mm
|138.3x67.1x7.1 mm
|143.8x69.54x8.58 (at its thickest)
|152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|TBA
|TBA
|4.87 oz; 138 g
|5.04 oz; 143 g
|5.57 oz; 158 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Camera
|20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB
|20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megepixel RGB
|12-megapixel (wide)
|12.3-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4k
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960
|2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 960
|Apple A10 chip (64-bit)
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|32GB, 128GB, 256GB
|32GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|N/A
|4GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|TBA
|TBA
|None
|None
|None
|Battery
|3,200mAh
|3,750mAh
|14 hour talk time on 3G, 10 days standby, 12 hours internet use on LTE
|2,770mAh
|3,400mAh (nonremovable)
|Fingerprint sensor
|Home button
|Home button
|Home button
|Back cover
|Home button
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5
|Dual-cameras, multiple color options and finishes, Gorilla Glass 5
|Water and dust-resistant, Taptic Home button
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|TBA
|TBA
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (256GB)
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
|$439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|TBA
|TBA
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB)
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
|£399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|TBA
|AU$1079 (32GB), AU$1229 (128GB), AU$1379 (256GB)
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
|Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB)