Huawei

Huawei on Sunday unveiled its new flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are equipped with fast octa-core processors, dual-cameras, big batteries and more.

You can read CNET's first impression on the Huawei P10 here. Below you will also find a chart outlining how the specs compare with some of the best phones on the market. The list includes the Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel and OnePlus 3T.