A French retailer may have accidentally spilled the beans on an upcoming Huawei phone.
Electronics site Boulanger briefly listed the Huawei P Smart (2019) for preorder. The page was taken down soon after, but not before people got a good look at all the phone's details. Screenshots of the listing were later shared by Roland Quandt on Twitter.
According to these screenshots, the Huawei P Smart is a midrange phone with a small notch above the screen, dual cameras and a Kirin 710 processor. It's said to cost 249 euros, which converts to $283/£224/AU$392.
Some specs include:
- 6.21-inch screen
- Full HD+, 2,340 x 1,080 resolution
- Kirin 710 Octo-core processor
- Android Pie OS
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB of storage (expandable to 512GB with MicroSD)
- 13-megapixel/2-megapixel dual rear camera
- 8-megapixel front camera
- 3,400mAh battery
- Dual-SIM
- Available in black and aurora blue
The phone seems to be an updated version of the 2017 Huawei P Smart. The listing says it's slated for 2019, but we don't know yet when it'll officially be released.
Huawei and Boulanger didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Huawei P Smart phone leak shows pretty much everything you'd want to know
