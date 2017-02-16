Huawei may be developing its own Siri rival for its phones

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Chinese phone maker Huawei is reportedly working on a voice assistant that it's planning to add to devices in China.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the company will use its own Siri rival for its Chinese phones only. Outside of China, Huawei phones will continue to use voice-enabled assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

At this year's CES in January, Huawei showed off the Mate 9 running Amazon's Alexa assistant software -- the first time Alexa had been seen on a phone. It's unlikely that Huawei would consider ditching Amazon's service so soon after partnering, so whether Huawei plans to shift entirely to its own services remains to be seen.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.