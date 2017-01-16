Huawei Mate 9 Australian pricing and availability

The high-performance Huawei Mate 9 is headed to Australia on February 7, and it's looking to fill the Note 7-shaped hole in your pocket.
The big-screen, big-batteried, big-camera (okay, so the Leica camera is of a regular size, but really quite impressive) Mate 9 will sell for AU$999 when it hits local stores. The sticker price is quite close to a direct conversion of the original Chinese pricing -- around AU$930 -- and it sits comfortably below the other big names in flagship phones right now.
Those local stores, while on that note, include Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other "participating retailers".
You can check out CNET's full review for a complete rundown of the phone, but here's the quick hit version:
- Leica-branded dual-camera
- USB-C charging port
- 64GB storage
- 4GB memory
- MicroSD card slot
- 5.9-inch screen
- 18.5-hour battery life in our video looping test
