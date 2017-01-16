Huawei Mate 9 Australian pricing and availability

Huawei's latest flagship is coming to Australia on February 7, and if you're after a big-screen behemoth, the Mate 9 is a solid contender.

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The high-performance Huawei Mate 9 is headed to Australia on February 7, and it's looking to fill the Note 7-shaped hole in your pocket.

The big-screen, big-batteried, big-camera (okay, so the Leica camera is of a regular size, but really quite impressive) Mate 9 will sell for AU$999 when it hits local stores. The sticker price is quite close to a direct conversion of the original Chinese pricing -- around AU$930 -- and it sits comfortably below the other big names in flagship phones right now.

Those local stores, while on that note, include Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other "participating retailers".

You can check out CNET's full review for a complete rundown of the phone, but here's the quick hit version:

  • Leica-branded dual-camera
  • USB-C charging port
  • 64GB storage
  • 4GB memory
  • MicroSD card slot
  • 5.9-inch screen
  • 18.5-hour battery life in our video looping test

