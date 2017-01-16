Huawei Mate 9 Australian pricing and availability

Up Next Nintendo's Fils-Aime: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Enlarge Image Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The high-performance Huawei Mate 9 is headed to Australia on February 7, and it's looking to fill the Note 7-shaped hole in your pocket.

The big-screen, big-batteried, big-camera (okay, so the Leica camera is of a regular size, but really quite impressive) Mate 9 will sell for AU$999 when it hits local stores. The sticker price is quite close to a direct conversion of the original Chinese pricing -- around AU$930 -- and it sits comfortably below the other big names in flagship phones right now.

Those local stores, while on that note, include Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other "participating retailers".

You can check out CNET's full review for a complete rundown of the phone, but here's the quick hit version:

Leica-branded dual-camera

USB-C charging port

64GB storage

4GB memory

MicroSD card slot

5.9-inch screen

18.5-hour battery life in our video looping test

