Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9: Every spec, compared

Amid the hoopla of all the top phone launches from Apple, Samsung and the recently released Google Pixel 3, Huawei had its own ideas for how to wow its userbase with features not found in other phones. Even though its latest Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro won't see wide distribution in the west, with most of its phones slated for release in China, the company had a few tricks up its sleeve to differentiate it from the other big names.
What kind of unique features are we talking about? Well, you can use your Mate as a wireless charger for starters -- for other phones! That means if your Mate is plugged in, you'll be able to charge other phones wirelessly. Like the iPhone XS, it has Face ID, but it also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor -- something a lot of people thought might come to the newest iPhones, but instead it's the Huawei Mate that has the feature. The Mate also has three rear-facing cameras, one each for telephoto, wide angle and super wide angle. These are all interesting features that make it a worthwhile contender if you live where Huawei phones are available.
To break it down even further, we put Huawei's new phones side-by-side with today's top phones to see how they stack up against one another.
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro vs. top phones
|
|Huawei Mate 20
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|iPhone XS
|Google Pixel 3
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Display size, resolution
|6.53-inch; 2,244x1,080 pixels
|6.39-inch; 3,120x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|
|
|458 ppi
|443 ppi
|570 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|6.2x3x0.33 in.
|6.2x2.8x0.33 in.
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in.
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in.
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|158.2x77.2x8.3 mm
|157.8x72.3x8.6 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|145.6x68.2x7.9 mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|6.6 oz., 188g
|6.6 oz., 189g
|6.2 oz.; 177g
|5.2 oz.; 148g
|5.75 oz.; 163g
|Mobile software
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Camera
|12-megapixel +16MP+8MP
|40-megapixel +20MP+8MP
|Dual 12-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|24-megapixel
|24-megapixel
|7-megapixel with Face ID
|Dual 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Kirin 980
|Kirin 980
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core), or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core)
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|6GB/8GB
|Not disclosed
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|256GB
|256GB
|None
|None
|400GB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,200mAh
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X
|2,915mAh
|3,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|In-screen
|None (Face ID)
|Back cover
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|Triple-camera array
|Reverse charging, facial and in-screen fingerprint security and a triple-camera array
|Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
|IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$925 (128GB, 4GB RAM), $983 (128GB, 6GB RAM)
|$1,215 (128GB, 6GB RAM)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£790 (128GB, 4GB RAM)
|£920 (128GB, 6GB RAM)
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
|£739
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,500 (128GB, 4GB RAM)
|AU$1,700 (128GB 6GB RAM)
|AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
Discuss: Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. iPhone XS, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9: Every spec, compared
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.