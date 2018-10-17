On this podcast, we talk about:
- The new Huawei Mate 20, which can wirelessly charge other phones, has an in-screen fingerprint sensor and three rear cameras.
- Electric scooters from two companies, Scoot and Skip, roll out in San Francisco. Lime, Uber, Spin and Lyft aren't happy about it.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro throws in the kitchen sink (The 3:59, Ep. 474)
