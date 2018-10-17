Huawei Mate 20 Pro priced at 1,049 euros, available in Europe now

Josh Miller/CNET

Huawei's feature-packed new super phones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, are available now in Europe, including the UK.

The beefy phones, launched on Tuesday in London, are Huawei's answer to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3 XL. It's no surprise that they're not super cheap, starting at 799 euros for the standard Mate 20 equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. A model with 6GB costs an extra 50 euros.

The Pro model, which comes with a huge array of innovative features like in-screen fingerprint scanning, will set you back 1,049 euros for the 128GB model with 6GB of RAM.

That price converts to about £920 -- we don't have official UK prices yet -- $1,215 or AU$1,700, though see below for availability.

Now playing: Watch this: Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone has a ton of crazy extras

The giant 7.2-inch screen of the Mate 20 X (128GB of storage, 6GB RAM) will cost you 899 euros when it arrives on 26 October.

The even higher end Porsche Design Mate 20 RS model will start at 1,695 euros for the 256GB version with 8GB of RAM. The 512GB model costs a whopping 2,095 euros. They hit stores on 16 November.

The Huawei Watch GT, also announced Tuesday, costs 199 euros for the Sport version, 249 euros for the Classic. And the Band 3 Pro fitness tracker. Availability wasn't disclosed.

The new phones all go on sale in Europe, including the UK, today. Australian availability isn't yet known and don't expect US availability any time soon. The US national security establishment has all but banned Huawei devices, having openly accused the Chinese company of spying on Americans.

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is a wild bag of phone tricks: We go hands-on.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Watch GT and 3D Live Emoji: Everything Huawei just announced.