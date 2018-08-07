Huawei Honor Play hits stores in Asia

Enlarge Image Aloysius Low/CNET

Huawei's Honor Play, a gaming focused phone, will go on sale Tuesday in four new countries in Asia.

This marks the Play's first appearance outside China since it was first announced back in June. The gaming focused phone will likely also be announced at IFA Berlin at the end of the month.

Loaded with a feature called GPU Turbo, the Play claims to deliver 60 percent more efficiency while using 30 percent less power on its Huawei Kirin 970 chip, and will sport a 4D "smart shock" haptic feature that will deliver realistic vibrations when you fire a gun.

Honor reps said that the Play is aimed at the mobile gaming audience -- in Malaysia, for example, there are almost 5 million mobile gamers, while in the Philippines, revenue from the mobile gaming market is expected to reach $175 million by 2021.

Besides gaming features, the phone sports 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and a large 6.3-inch display.

It will go on sale first in India and Singapore on 8 Aug. for 19,999 Indian rupees ($290 converted) and S$429 ($315 converted), respectively. That's followed by Malaysia on 10 Aug. for RM1,249 ($305 converted) and the Philippines on 13 Aug. for 15,990 Philippine pesos ($300). The phones will be available online and offline. There's no word on whether the phone will be sold in the US, so don't hold your breath.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.