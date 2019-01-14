Huawei sacks employee arrested for allegedly spying for China

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Huawei executive lost his job over the weekend after being arrested for allegedly spying on behalf of China.

The Chinese phone maker has dismissed its former sales director for public-sector clients in Poland, identified as Wang Weijing, Reuters reported Saturday. Wang was arrested along with a former Polish security agent last week on espionage charges.

While Wang's alleged actions have "no relation" to Huawei, the incident has brought it into "disrepute." This prompted the company's decision to dismiss him, the publication said, citing a statement from Huawei.

Wang is the second Huawei senior executive to be detained after chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was taken into custody in Canada last month at US request, over alleged violations of Iran sanctions. Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was then released on bail.

When contacted, a Huawei spokesperson sent the following statement to CNET:

"Huawei has decided to terminate the employment of Mr Wang Weijing, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Polish law. His alleged actions have no relation to the company. In accordance with the terms and conditions of Huawei's labor contract, we have made this decision because the incident in question has brought Huawei into disrepute. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based."