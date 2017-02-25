Huawei believes in VR enough to design a smartphone camera

Huawei

Huawei has announced its first 360 degree VR camera which will support livestreaming and photography.

The Honor VR Camera will be made in conjunction with Insta360 which also produces a similar camera for Android and iOS devices.

The blue spherical device, which appears to feature dual lenses, is designed to plug into the bottom of a phone and clip on at the top.

According to Engadget the Honor VR will support 3K photography and livestreaming from the accompanying app.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced but we may hear more details at Mobile World Congress 2017 in the coming days.