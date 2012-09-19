HTC's 'what's next' event: Join us Wednesday (live blog)

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

What exactly does HTC have up its sleeve? Find out all of the details right here.

HTC is holding a product event in New York, which kicks off at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday. CNET's Brian Bennett and I will be there bringing you all of the action live.

You can tune into the live blog here:

iPhone 5

HTC's event is just the latest in a long line of product announcements, from Apple'sevent to Nokia's launch of its next-generation Lumia line of Windows Phone 8 smartphones.

HTC, like many of its peers in the smartphone world, has been in a rut. The company's One series of Android smartphones has only seen mixed success, and the gap between it and leaders Apple and Samsng are widening.

As a result, HTC is looking for a catalyst to bring some excitement back to the company. It has already promised to be bolder and more aggressive and its cranks up its turnaround effort.

We'll see if HTC's next round of products will give it the shot it badly needs.

CNET will use ScribbleLive to bring you live text and photos, along with blow-by-blow commentary. We'll start the live blog about 30 minutes before the event officially kicks off.

Editors' note: The original version of this story was posted September 18 at 11:14 a.m. PT.