HTC won't release a Daydream VR headset after all

Josh Miller/CNET

If you've been dreaming of HTC's standalone Google VR headset, it's time to wake up.

The phone manufacturer was working with Google on a "new breed" of VR headset, it was reported in May. The wireless HTC headset was expected to support Google's Daydream VR platform and work without a phone or a separate computer.

Following a report by TechCrunch, Google's VP of AR and VR Clay Bavor confirmed on Twitter that HTC wouldn't be producing a Daydream-branded headset, but the two companies would continue to work together:

Confirmed, no Daydream standalone from HTC, but we remain great partners. https://t.co/t3RvgJIMUp — Clay Bavor (@claybavor) November 14, 2017

HTC has today showed off the Vive Focus, a wireless headset powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. It claims to offer "six-degrees-of-freedom tracking," meaning you won't need a roomful of cameras to move around a virtual world.

Lenovo was also working with Google on a Daydream headset, which Google told Fast Company is still going ahead.

HTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.