Did HTC just use iPhone 6 parts to promote its next phone?

Hey, those pieces look pretty familar...

htc-teaser-image

 Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

"A phone that is more than the sum of its parts." That's how HTC is teasing its latest flagship phone, set to be revealed on May 23.

But what if those parts were iPhone parts? As in -- did HTC just take a picture of a whole bunch of iPhone 6 components and try to pass them off as its own?

That's what an astute AnandTech reader appears to have noticed today. But thanks to handy images from iFixit's iPhone 6 teardown, you can judge for yourself:

iphone-6-teardown-ifix

 iFixit

Perhaps it's intentional, and Apple's suggesting that Apple's iPhone is merely the sum of its specs? Could be.

HTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

via Daring Fireball

Update 2:30pm PT: iFixit co-founder Kyle Wiens confirmed to CNET that they appear to be identical to iPhone 6 parts.

Apple
