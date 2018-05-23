Enlarge Image Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

HTC gave us more details about its upcoming flagship phone than it intended to on Tuesday.

A page on the company's site and a store page for the U12 Plus went live prematurely, in advance of Wednesday's official launch. The pages were taken down soon after. But as you might expect, keen-eyed HTC watchers were ready with their screenshot hotkeys.

There isn't much we don't know about the U12 Plus, thanks to an almost complete leak less than a week ago by noted gadget blogger Evan Blass. The one thing missing from the previous info was pricing. But according to the European store page, we now know the 64GB model will sell for £700. That directly converts to about $940 or AU$1,240, but the UK price includes VAT so it's likely the US price will be lower than that.

The store page also confirmed several of the specs that were already leaked, including a 3,500-mAh battery and 6-inch screen. You can tell from the photo than it lacks a notch (or at least fills it in as an option), has dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The HTC U12 Plus will be a follow-up to last year's squeezable HTC U11 Plus. You can read more about the HTC U11 in CNET's full review.

If you live in New York or San Francisco, you can see the phone in person tomorrow.