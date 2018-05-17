Try HTC's next phone before anyone else -- if you're in SF or NYC

HTC

The next HTC flagship U phone (rumored to be called the HTC U12) is coming on May 23, and the company is giving some people the chance to test out the phone right away.

HTC is hosting a meet-and-greet event in San Francisco (May 23) and New York City (May 30), where it'll let people get a hands-on with the upcoming phone. If you want to go, you can RSVP on Facebook for the San Francisco event or New York event. HTC says on the Facebook page that the events are free and that it will provide drinks and snacks.

The event page doesn't specify whether the event is limited to a certain number of people, or if there's a deadline to RSVP. CNET has reached out to HTC and will update as we hear back.

The HTC U12 will be a follow-up to last year's HTC U11. You can read more about the HTC U11 in CNET's full review.