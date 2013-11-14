HTC One Max to launch in US on Friday

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/CNET

The HTC One Max will reach Sprint customers on Friday, November 15, according to a Best Buy preorder page.

The page shows the phone selling for $250 with the standard two-year contract. Sprint subscribers who want to replace their current device off contract would have to pay the full price of $750 for the One Max.

Outfitted with a 5.9-inch screen, the One Max is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1.7GHz quad-core processor and offers a fingerprint scanner to unlock the device.

The large smartphone, aka phablet, is already available in China and parts of Europe. In the US, the One Max is also reportedly due to reach AT&T and Verizon subscribers.

(Via Engadget)