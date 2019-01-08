HTC brings eye-tracking to VR with Vive Pro Eye

HTC

Last year, HTC made its Vive virtual reality system easier to look at. This year, it will be looking back at you.

The Taiwanese company, which has bet its fate on virtual reality as its traditional smartphone business continues to struggle, on Monday at CES 2019's media day unveiled a new version of its Vive Pro VR headset, called the Vive Pro Eye that incorporates -- what else? -- eye-tracking capability. The idea is that with a hard gaze, you'll be able to navigate or choose a selection in a menu, removing the need for physical controllers and opening up the accessibility options.

The Vive Pro Eye is virtually unchanged from last year's Vive Pro model, aside from the eye-tracking. But the the feature won't trickle back down to the older headset.

HTC was one of the early advocates of virtual reality, which garnered intense hype and the interest of major players like Facebook's Oculus, Samsung and Google, only to stumble as consumers shied away from the expensive equipment and early clunky, if immersive, experiences. While there are high-end theatrical-like VR productions, there's often limited access to them. At CES 2019, VR stands at a crossroad with some predicting that it goes away while others see its potential for a comeback.

Clearly, HTC is hoping for the latter.

HTC showed off a demonstration where Major League Baseball would use the Vive Pro Eye for its Home Run Derby simulation, which removed the need for a Vive controller, and instead let the player swing a bat with a Vive peripheral attachment.

The Vive Pro Eye will hit the market in April, according to a spokesman.

CES has been a big show for HTC. At last year's show, the company showed off the Vive Pro headset, which refined the design of the original Vive to add integrated headphones and a sharper display. It launched in April for $799.

Last week, HTC teased the new product in a tweet in an effort to generate excitement.

That's been a tougher job for HTC, which to used to boast a cult following for its uniquely designed smartphones that took advantage of the latest technologies, including the first Android-powered smartphone in the G1. But the company saw its fortunes reverse with the rise of massive players like Samsung and Huawei. While HTC still puts out phones, it has struggled to get consumers to notice them.

