HTC Black Friday deal on Vive Pro VR headset, $100 off for the weekend

Claudia Cruz/CNET

HTC's slightly updated Vive Pro model of its Vive VR headset can be yours for $100 off this Black Friday, for $699 at Vive.com.

Or, you can save $200 on the Vive Pro Full Kit, which includes two SteamVR Base Stations 2.0, two second-generation controllers and a two-month subscription to Viveport, for $1,199.

The deals run from Friday Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. PT Monday, Nov. 26, or as long as supplies last.

If you get confused (like I did) about the difference between the Full Kit and the $1,098 Starter Kit, the Starter Kit comes with first-generation base stations and controllers.

Now playing: Watch this: The HTC Vive Pro: What the Vive should have been

Content in the Viveport store will also be discounted -- with 100 titles getting up to 95 percent off -- starting tomorrow, Nov. 20 at 12 a.m. PT through next Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Oculus Rift owners can also take advantage of the Viveport deals, of course. Subscribers should look for a $10 credit in their Viveport wallets tomorrow as well.

You can find details on HTC's Vive blog.

