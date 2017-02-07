HTC 11 phone could top U Ultra, according to rumored specs

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

The HTC 11 phone is rumored to arrive with something that its flagship HTC U Ultra won't have: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor.

That's according to an alleged screenshot of the settings menu posted by a user of the Weibo chat app.

Samsung reportedly signed an exclusivity deal with Qualcomm to make the Galaxy S8 the first phone to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 chip. That would suggest the HTC 11's release could come after the Galaxy S8 goes on sale, which is rumored for mid-April.

Using the same processor as the Galaxy S8 would give HTC an option to compete with Samsung's upcoming marquee phone on speed, camera capabilities, better battery life and faster LTE. (Read more about Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip here.)

According to the image, the HTC 11 would also come with Android Nougat 7.1.2 with HTC's Sense 9.0 software layer on top.

Other rumored specs include:

2,550x1,556-pixel resolution display

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

Now, that's an unusual aspect ratio, as pointed out by Android Headlines. The typical quad high-def (QHD) resolution is 2,560x1,440. If this variation is true, it could point to a tweaked screen shape to perhaps a curved display.

These specs would push the HTC 11's hardware past the HTC U Ultra, with the newest version of Android, more RAM, and a newer chip processor.

But it's really competition with Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG's upcoming G6 that will matter most, especially since its HTC "One" series hasn't been very successful in recent years. (Last year's HTC 10 was its latest flagship phone before the U Ultra.)

HTC declined to comment on these specs.