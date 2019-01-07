HP's first AMD Chromebook lands at CES 2019, coming in January for $269

Making its debut at CES 2019, the HP Chromebook 14 is the world's first AMD-powered Chromebook running on either an AMD A4 or A6 processor with integrated Radeon R4 or R5 graphics.
Chromebooks -- laptops that run on Google's web-based Chrome OS -- are a growing part of the global PC market. AMD's processors typically offer more value than competitor Intel's chips. Depending on how they actually perform, AMD-based Chromebooks such as this HP could potentially be a better value. That's saying something for a category that is known for its low-cost options.
Aside from the AMD processors, the Chromebook 14 is a fairly ordinary model for the category with a 1,366x768-resolution 14-inch display, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage and support for Android apps from the Google Play Store. A built-in microSD card slot will keep you from running out of immediately running out of storage space.
The HP Chromebook 14 AMD models arrive in January starting at $269 and will be joined by a decidedly more premium two-in-one Chromebook for enterprise use, the x360 14 G1.
The Chromebook x360 14 G1 can be loaded with up to an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 64GB of storage, and it's built around a 14-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel touchscreen. And with a Chrome Enterprise license, the IT department can keep a whole fleet of them secure even if Steve in accounting can't be trusted not to click on every single link in his email.
