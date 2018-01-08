CNET también está disponible en español.

HP preps Game Stream, its own cloud gaming solution

At CES 2018, it seems like everyone's getting into the cloud gaming game.

HP's Omen Game Stream lets you play video games on low-powered hardware by using a high-powered Omen system to serve them.

HP offers the latest in a growing number of options intended to solve the problem of playing power-hungry games on increasingly lightweight hardware. Its Omen Game Stream -- not to be confused with Nvidia GameStream -- lets you play on another Windows system without a discrete GPU (or a lame one) streaming off a more powerful Omen gaming system over the internet. The company is working with cloud gaming company Parsec, whose encoder powers the solution.

Optimally, the serving system should be physically connected to the network, and the connection between it and the client system is stable, with a bandwidth of at least 25 megabits per second. It sounds like performance on the client maxes out at 1080p/60fps, though.

Game Stream will be part of the Omen command center software starting in spring 2018.

