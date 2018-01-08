HP joins Nvidia's big effing display game with Omen X 65

HP

Hours after Nvidia made waves by dropping its Big Format Gaming Display into the tranquil waters preceding CES 2018's big day of announcements, HP followed with its own 65-inch bombshell, the Omen X 65 Big Format Gaming Display. Unsurprisingly, it sounds almost identical to Nvidia's, with the same 4K resolution, HDR10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and integrated Nvidia Shield technology.

The big difference: Nvidia plans to ship in the summer while we won't see the HP until fall. (Or like many ambitious displays announced every year at CES, we may never see it at all.) We won't get a price until closer to then, either.

It'll be interesting to see how much these cost, since all the extra built-in Shield technology plus making it a low-latency panel should add some price premium it wouldn't have if it were just a TV.

