Hollywood seems to be clamoring to remake, reboot or reimagine every single '80s movie, except for the one movie everyone loves to hate: "Howard the Duck."

The 1986 Lucasfilm-produced comedy starred Chip Zien, Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones and Tim Robbins and told the story of an alien duck who gets transported to Earth, where he falls in love with a woman who plays in a band called Cherry Bomb. And that's the best part of the movie.

While the film bombed at the box office, it did eventually earn an avid fanbase, which includes "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, who collects all the Howard the Duck comics the movie is based on and is very vocal about his love for the character.

Gunn also gave Howard a cameo in the end credits of "Guardians of the Galaxy."

However, just because Gunn has a soft spot for Marvel's foul-mouthed feathered comic book character doesn't mean he's making a feature-length film about the duck.

Gunn posted a tweet Wednesday that settled all "Howard the Duck" movie rumors once and for all.

"There is NO Howard the Duck movie at the present time. There are a lot of comic characters I love but I'm not making films of them all."

This can't come as a complete surprise for fans, especially since actor Seth Green -- who lent his voice to Howard's cameo in "Guardians" -- told fans in 2015 that "nobody's thinking about a Howard the Duck movie. It's not going to happen."

So "Howard the Duck" fans will have to keep waiting for a new take on their feathered friend.