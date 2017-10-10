At some point after using the same iPhone for a few years, you've probably had this thought: It's getting slower.

Over the years, people have come up with conspiracy theories that Apple purposely makes its phones fade out within a certain time period, so customers are forced to buy the latest device. A research company decided to find out whether that's actually true.

Turns out your iPhone slowing down as it ages is all in your mind. On today's podcast, however, we do talk about ways you could be slowing it down without even noticing.

Also on the show, we recap our weekend at Comic Con in New York, and talk about digital detoxing.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

How well does your iPhone age? (The 3:59, Ep. 296) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher