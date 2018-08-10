Galaxy Note 9: Everything Samsung just announced, Fortnite, Bixby speaker and Watch

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Thursday, Samsung held an event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY to launch the Galaxy Note 9. The announcement comes after numerous rumors and leaks about the phone. But there was much more that Samsung showed off at the home of the Brooklyn Nets including Fortnite, a Bixby speaker and a Galaxy Watch.

Here's a recap of everything Samsung announced:

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Home

Galaxy Watch