Galaxy Note 9: Everything Samsung just announced, Fortnite, Bixby speaker and Watch

On Thursday, Samsung held an event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY to launch the Galaxy Note 9. The announcement comes after numerous rumors and leaks about the phone. But there was much more that Samsung showed off at the home of the Brooklyn Nets including Fortnite, a Bixby speaker and a Galaxy Watch.
Here's a recap of everything Samsung announced:
Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 9 starts at $1,000 with new Bluetooth S Pen, AI camera, giant battery, 128GB storage
- Fortnite for Android exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phones...for now
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is here! Get the specs, price, sale date and more in real time
- Samsung Unpacked 2018 Galaxy Note 9 event in photos
- Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9 video
- Charge a Note 9 and Galaxy Watch at the same time with the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
