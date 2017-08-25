Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you're a fight fan, Sunday is the big day. Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor. Two go in, fight of the century, leaving nothing in the ring… et cetera.

But if you're a big boxing fan, this kind of fight is previously something you would have needed to watch through Foxtel.

Not now.

Foxtel has Friday announced fans will be able to stream the fight, without a Foxtel set-top box or Foxtel Now subscription, through Brightcove Live.

All you need to do is jump onto the Brightcove site and buy a "virtual ticket" -- that'll set you back AU$60. You'll then be able to watch the fight online via desktop, mobile or tablet.

Foxtel soft launched the technology with Brightcove last month, livestreaming the match between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao to "thousands of Australians." Now, the technology will be put through a tougher test as fans tune in for what UFC President Dana White said is on track to be "the largest commercial pay-per-view ever done."

The match will kick off on Sunday 27 August at 11:00 a.m. AEST.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.