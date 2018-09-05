Marvel Studios

Black Panther is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and on Netflix, making the king of Wakanda's first feature film available on nearly any TV, phone or tablet you would want to watch it on.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday and will remain on the service for at least some time before Disney launches its 2019 streaming service. The situation is similar for previous Marvel movies on Netflix, which include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Marvel movie is now in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now. You can also buy it through Disney's Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

Physical copies of Black Panther have been available since May 15, with the movie available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

While in theaters, Black Panther busted through all kinds of milestones, including making $700 million in the US box office and $1.3 billion internationally. You can also see T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) fight alongside other Marvel heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, which is the fourth film in history to make $2 billion at the global box office. And you'll find everything we know so far about the eventual Black Panther sequel here.

