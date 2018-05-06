Google's annual developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 8. Expect the latest news on Android P, Google Lens, Chrome, Android Wear (wth a possible Google Assistant update), Google Home and maybe a few surprises.
The conference kicks off with a keynote from Google CEO, Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10am PT, but CNET's live coverage starts a half hour earlier at 9:30am PT.
You can watch it all right on this page or on Youtube:
