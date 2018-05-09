Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer's conference, kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT.
Expect the latest news on Android P, Google Lens, Chrome, Android Wear (wth a possible Google Assistant update), Google Home and maybe a few surprises throughout the conference, which runs through Thursday.
The conference leads off with a keynote from Google CEO, Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT, but CNET's live coverage starts 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 a.m. PT.
You can watch it all right on this page or on YouTube:
